Carbon County Announces August Department of the Month

For the month of August, the Carbon County Employee of the Month switched over to a Department of the Month. This was presented during the Wednesday evening commission meeting by Kourtney Cox, Human Resources Assistant Director.

Cox explained that the Grounds and Building Maintenance Department has four really awesome employees that are full-time. They are Jeremy Robison, Bill Heath, Jayden Tonc and Dustin Scoville. This department was nominated by Zack Wise, who Cox invited to the podium to speak.

Wise is part-time within the department and stated that the employees are often forgotten until something breaks and they are ridiculed if things are not fixed immediately. There are only four full-time employees that are responsible for all building maintenance throughout Carbon County, among other tasks such as plumbing, heating, electrical and air conditioning.

Wise explained that on that day alone, there were 104 open tickets that the 4 1/2 individuals were tasked to take care of. Tickets must be sifted through and prioritized.

The department is also required to break away from projects in order to deal with emergencies, traveling to the far reaches of the county night and day, no matter the weather.

“They take the bad with the good, all while trying to keep smiles on their faces,” Wise stated, before urging the community to thank a maintenance employee the next time that they are seen. The commissioners thanked the department for all that they do.