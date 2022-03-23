Carbon County Archery Continues Tradition of Excellence

Carbon School District Press Release

Many Carbon School District (CSD) schools have participated in the National Archery in the Schools Program, better known as NASP, for the past several years. The 2022 Utah NASP State Tournament was held locally and in Ogden over the past week beginning on Friday, March 4.

Over the course of March 4 and 5, CSD fielded one team from Carbon High, one team from Helper Middle, two teams from Mont Harmon, two teams from Castle Heights, two teams from Creekview and two teams from Sally Mauro. Incredibly, a CSD school took first place at each division level: High, Middle and Elementary.

Carbon High came in first out of five teams while Helper Middle School took fifth out of 10 middle schools. Mont Harmon’s two teams claimed first and second out of 10 middle schools. The Castle Heights teams took first and third place out of seven participating teams while Creekview claimed second and fifth places out of seven teams. The Sally Mauro teams took fourth and sixth places out of seven teams.

In addition to excellent team standings, Carbon County also placed multiple times in the top 10 individual archers in each division.

Carbon High boys claimed six of the top 10 archers: Arlo Rich, fir st; Easton Humes, thi rd; Trayven Gray, four th; Jeremiah Ison, fif th , Dallin Watson, seven th; and Drake Chapell, nin th . Carbon High girls took four of the top 10 spots: Cheyanne Slaughter, fir st; Makayla Scovill, fif th; Emma Anderson, seven th; and Venicia Alvarado, 10 th . Helper girls member Brailee Peterson took eighth place out of all middle school girls. Mont Harmon boys secured seven of the top 10 boys archers: Jantz Greenhalgh, first; Cole Arther, second; Spencer Pitcher, third; Kaeden Sandoval, fourth; Ridge Christensen, fifth; Bracken Hansen, eighth; and Brayden Jensen, ninth . Mont Harmon girls claimed eight of the top 10 archers: Madisen Donathan, first; Maggie Truman, seco nd; Kenzie Morgan, thi rd; Sarah Hammond, four th; Ashlyn Slaughter, fif th; Bayleigh Sinclair, six th; Raigen Scovill, seven th; Kanyon Christensen, nin th; and McKenzie Fredrickson 10 th . Castle Heights boys took seven of the top 10 spots: Bob Keller, seco nd; Colton Steele, four th; Grayson Sherman, fif th; Evan Cartwright, six th; Evan Swinburne, eigh th; Trevin Thorne, nin th; and Jacen Urbanik, 10 th . Castle Heights girls secured eight of the top 10 spots: Amelia Murray, fir st; Jerusha Watson, seco nd; Kheyanuah Warman-Koffard, thi rd; Lanaya Pitcher, fif th; Brayli Anderton, six th; Nancy Cox, seven th; Jaide Vasquez, nin th; and Sol Salazar, 10 th . Creekview boys claimed the other three top 10 archer spots: Hunter Cowley, first; Tru Brown, thi rd; and Zane Richens, seven th . Sally Mauro girls took the other two top 10 spots: Ally Anderson, fourth , and Lilly Munsell, eigh th .



In addition to their placement in the top 10 spots, many of the students above also ranked in the top ten out of all participating archers in the state of Utah.

Cheyenne Slaughter , an 11th grader, had a total score of 287/300. She is ranked first out of 197 total girls and had the highest score overall in the tournament

Madisen Donathan , a seven th grader from Mont Harmon, had a total score of 283/300. She is ranked second out of 197 overall girls and had the second highest score at the tournament.

Maggie Truman , an eighth grader from Mont Harmon, had a total score of 282/300. She is ranked third out of 197 total girls and had the third highest score in the tournament.

Hunter Cowley , a four th grader from Creekview Elementary, had a total score of 282/300. He is ranked first out of 338 overall boys. He tied for the third highest score, but placed in four th due to one fewer tens shot than Maggie Truman.

Arlo Rich , an 11th grader, had a total score of 280/300. He is ranked second out of 338 overall boys and had the fifth highest score at the tournament.

Jantz Greenhalgh , a sixth grader from Mont Harmon, scored 278/300. He is ranked third out of 338 boys overall and had the sixth highest score at the tournament.

Cole Arther , a seventh grader from Mont Harmon, scored 276/300. He is ranked fourth out of 338 boys overall and had the eighth highest score at the tournament.

Congratulations to all students and coaches who participated in the 2022 Utah NASP Tournament!