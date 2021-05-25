Carbon County Awarded Planning Grant for a Price River Restoration Project

Carbon Corridor Press Release

Carbon County has been awarded a planning grant from the National Park Service (NPS) for a Price River Restoration Project similar to the one currently in progress along the river in Helper.

Helper has led the way with its Helper River & Revitalization Project over the past seven years. This project has been very successful and the county saw a great opportunity for recreation as well as improved safety along the river by continuing similar work on the river corridor closer to Price City.

The NPS Rivers, Trails, & Conservation Assistance (RTCA) Program is a planning grant that will assist the county in developing a master plan that will create a kind of road map of the potential expansion, restoration and development along the river corridor. This project could add value to the flood zone that isn’t cohesive to typical development projects but could be used for recreational purposes.

Some of these areas could be considered high value real estate and utilizing it for recreation would be extremely advantageous for the betterment of the community. The project aims to improve the environmental conditions both in the river as well as along the river and the surrounding area. The economic impact would include a better quality of life for residents and potential residents as well as an improved visitor experience.

This project has received support from various community and government entities including; Carbon County, Price City, Wellington City, Helper City, Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments, Trout Unlimited, Circle K Ranch and several other local stakeholders. Many have committed to assisting with various tasks associated with the project from planning to funding to implementation. Additional support to date consists of various meetings, an onsite visit with these various entities interested in seeing this project move forward as well as providing letters of support during the application process.

“The project directly aligns with the economic diversification goals of the county as well as the improvement and expansion of our tourism assets,” said Rita Vigor, Carbon County Economic Development and Tourism Director. “We would like to see the Price River Trail expanded and eventually connect with other communities as well as additional areas to float the river.”

Commissioner Casey Hopes shared his thoughts on the project. “This project directly aligns with many of our county goals and plans to provide assets that will contribute to the health and wellness of our communities.” Hopes continued, “Over the next five years, our goal is to have several projects completed along the river, including river cleanup, flood control, safe access for recreation, including new trail development.”

The planning process is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2021, and Carbon County will act as the main point of contact. County staff will assist the National Park Service with coordination between all key stakeholders and community members. Local communities will be encouraged to provide input as the planning stages begin through community surveys and public meetings. For more information on this project, email cced@carbon.utah.gov.