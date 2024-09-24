Carbon County Awarded Two Separate OHVR Grants

During the Carbon County Commission meeting held on Sept.18, the commission was asked to consider and possibly approve a contract with the State of Utah for the Division of Outdoor Recreation Off-Highway Vehicle (OHVR) grant for the fiscal year of 2025. Tina Grange, Tourism Specialist and Film Liaison for Carbon County, presented the grant.

Grange advised that she had applied for this grant in order to purchase new equipment for the tourism department. Grange stated that her department was awarded the full $39,000 that they asked for. The grant does require a 25% match, but the great thing is, is it does not have to be a monetary match. Grange stated that the state accepts in-kind service as payment.

“My time that’s spent on any of these projects, volunteer hour time, maintenance to take care of those things,” would be calculated in as in-kind match, explained Grange.

Grange informed council that their in-kind matching actually ended up being right around 34%, leaving a balance of $4,902 to be paid in cash. Grange advised that trail work volunteer hours contributed $8,365, staff hours spent on the project contributed $6,000 and fuel and maintenance of the vehicles and side by side contributed $1,000.

Grange advised that the State of Utah has a set rate of $33.46, to which volunteer hours are to be calculated. The commissioners thanked Grange for all that she has done with the trails and for going after the OHVR grant, to which they approved.

Next on the agenda was Aubrey Kirkwood with the Carbon County Recreation Department. Kirkwood advised that she had also applied for an OHVR grant through the State of Utah. Kirkwood said this is the same grant that the recreation department had received in years prior for the motocross track improvements.

“We were able to do a lot of improvements on the track and we want to continue the momentum, continue the project, we have a lot of ideas going forward,” expressed Kirkwood.

It was explained that because it is the exact same grant that Grange had previously presented, there would need to be a 25% match, but that match could be paid for with in-kind. Kirkwood advised her department is planning on graveling more of the parking area to offer more parking.

They also plan on adding in a pavilion for families and riders to hang out, eat lunch or just a place for parents to sit. Kirkwood also said that they have plans to put in a permanent surround sound system. Kirkwood stated that there was a temporary one put in and it is great for those who are close by, but those out on the track are unable to hear any of the announcements which also causes a bit of a safety concern.

The commissioners also thanked Kirkwood for all of her work to improve things and for doing all of the paperwork to obtain such wonderful grants for the county and approved the State of Utah Contract Division of OHVR grant.