Carbon County Chamber of Commerce Casino Night a Royal Flush

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) organized yet another successful Casino Night, with approximately 270 in attendance. This year’s event took place on May 4 at the Carbon County Event Center.

For years, the chamber has hosted their annual Casino Night to raise money for their Nurses Banquet, First Responders Banquet, as well as any other events or expenses that might come up.

Attendees were given 100 chips with each ticket purchase, which could be used to play at the casino tables or turned in for tickets at the end of the night, to be entered into a raffle. For those who didn’t have luck on their side; they were given the opportunity to purchase more chips at the rate of $25 for 100 chips.

Casino Night boasted a variety of casino games for “gamblers” to choose from; whether it was Blackjack, Roulette, Bingo or Craps.

Not only has Casino Night become a lucrative fundraiser for the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce, it has also proven to be a great way to get members of the community together. Many participants found themselves sitting, or standing, elbow to elbow with members of the community whom they may not have previously interacted with; while others caught up with old friends. With each table being loaded with players, many found themselves squeezing in where they could.

Casino Night has facilitated an environment for members of the community to have that “casino fun”, without needing to travel and without the second-hand smoke, of course.

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce would like to thank all of their sponsors who donated a prize to be raffled off at the end of the night. The chamber also extended an extra thank you to their High Roller Sponsors, who help to make this event possible.

Sponsors had to donate a minimum of $500 in order to be considered a High Roller Sponsor.

The High Roller Sponsors this year were Oliver Law, Pinnacle Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Emery Telcom, Intermountain Electronics, Zions Bank, Little Learners, USU Eastern, the Tony Basso Group of Companies and the Southeast Regional Development Agency.