Carbon County Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Reverend Dr. Connie Hillenbrand

The week was capped off with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce (CCCC). This ribbon cutting took place at noon on Friday at the Business Technical Assistance Center (BTAC) in Price.

The blue ribbon and the large golden scissors were for Reverend Dr. Connie Hillenbrand, PhD, who specializes in metaphysical counseling. Dr. Hillenbrand is an Interfaith Ordained Metaphysical Minister and took a brief moment to explain what people could expect in visiting with her.

She will help people explore their spiritual path, whatever path they choose. Dr. Hillenbrand can help them to navigate the often turbulent, troubled waters of life and also offers spiritual energy healing. She can help people learn to meditate if they have not before, or give tips and guidance for those that are more experienced in meditation.

Dr. Hillenbrand stated that sometimes, she can simply be a listening ear and someone to come to. Dr. Hillenbrand can be contacted at (435) 619-1482 and she meets with clients at the BTAC in room 114. She works with clients daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only.