Carbon County Chamber Welcomes Many to 2022 Installation Banquet

Many were welcomed to the Carbon County Event Center on Jan. 19 for the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) Installation and Awards Banquet, catered by Juniper Pizza Cafe. The evening began with the Presentation of Colors and Pledge of Allegiance by the American Legion Post 3.

Following this, Pastor Steve Swinburne gave the opening prayer before 2021 President Max Jones presented the year-end report. In the report, he stated that the chamber implemented a new program in 2021 called Chamber Advocates, which provided chamber members with a board member as a dedicated contact. The goal of the advocate program is to provide multiple ways for members to get answers, become informed and stay involved.

The CCCC also increased its social media presence and added a diamond tier to its membership package. Jones thanked Castleview Hospital for becoming the chamber’s first ever diamond sponsor.

The chamber also began quarterly giveaways with funding provided by the CARES Act, purchasing over $35,000 in merchandise and displaying it for local shoppers to win. Jones stated that this was a huge success and they will continue the program in 2022.

He then stated the chamber also welcomed Barbie Haeck as the new director in 2021 before reviewing the successes of other events, including the 24 ribbon cuttings that were hosted and the 26 new members the chamber gained.

Director Haeck then took to the stage to introduce the 2022 board of directors. The Executive Board members for the year are Ryan Peterson, President; Lisa Mortenson, Vice President; Taren Powell, Secretary; Valorie Marietti, Treasurer; and Past President Max Jones. The 2022 board members are Amanda Paiz, Deserae Stevenson, Greg Dart, Kara Maynes, Ryan Murray, Ryan Pugh, Scottie Draper and Tim Frame. Following the introduction, Price City Mayor Mike Kourianos led the board members in the oath of office ceremony.

Peterson then gave the introduction of the 2022 president before the awards portion of the evening began. The first award for the year was the Presidential Award, presented to Jana Olsen with Club Mecca, Sherald’s and Granny J’s. Olson was unable to attend but sent word that business is going well and she is still in search of additional employees.

Mersades Morgan of the Utah Support Advocates for Recovery Awareness (USARA) was then presented the Community Service Award. Morgan is a wife, mother, daughter, sister, recovery coach and advocate who gets to make a difference every single day though her job. USARA is the local recovery center in Price, founded in 2006. Peterson stated that he is very grateful for what she has done.

“I’m really grateful to be here tonight and to have what USARA does in the community be recognized,” stated Morgan.

USARA provides support services not only to individuals in the community, but also those that are in recovery, to law enforcement and more. Morgan shared that in 2021, she conducted over 400 one-on-one services with those seeking positive change.

Following this, the 2021 Large Business of the Year award went to Sutherlands and store manager Kyle Heffernan. Sutherlands opened in the area in 2006 and will be celebrating 16 years of service in the community this year.

Sutherlands is Carbon and Emery counties’ home improvement store and sponsors many events, charities and organizations to help build a better community. Each year, Sutherlands participates in United Way’s Day of Caring and has several events where local businesses are invited to share in their celebrations and promote their businesses.

The 2021 Small Business of the Year honor was then awarded to Southeast Paint and Design and owner Chase D’Ambrosio. While he was unable to be in attendance at the banquet, D’Ambrosio was credited for providing exceptional customer service.

Next, the Board Member of the Year was announced as Lisa Mortenson, who was born and raised in Price and received her Bachelors in accounting from the University of Utah. In 2018, she partnered to launch Flawless Sheeting, which manufactures metal roofing, buildings and fabrications. Mortenson stated that the CCCC had a good year and is eager for an even better 2022. She shared that she is very passionate about the chamber.

“Carbon County has the best people, who care about each other,” said Mortenson.

Though she had not been notified beforehand, the 2021 Service Award was presented to Price resident and artist Terry Willis. Peterson said that what Willis has done for Price City is amazing and has always brought value. He expressed appreciation for everything that she has done for the chamber and hopes to continue to see her.

Willis stated that the honor was a shock but lives by the philosophy that to who much has been given, much is expected. She said that the community has given back to her so much from the very start.

Finally, the 2021 Legacy Award was given to Kathy Hanna-Smith. She has been involved with the chamber since the 1980s and served as the President in 1985.

“Kathy is very passionate about everything she does. Every conversation I’ve had with Kathy has been an enjoyable one,” stated Peterson.

Hanna-Smith expressed a love for the chamber of commerce and stated that she would never own a business without belonging to the chamber. She said that she has watched it grow over the years for the better.