Carbon County Clerk’s Office Named Department of the Month

For the month of May, the Carbon County Employee of the Month honor turned into the Department of the Month, as the Clerk’s Office was highlighted as a whole.

County Human Resources Director Kellie Payne explained that the department has been on the list for some time and Clerk/Auditor Seth Marsing nominated his own office for doing a great job.

However, Payne stated that Marsing also does a great job and she wanted him to receive a plaque as well. Currently, the office consists of Lori Perez, Soleil Melo, Johna Marshall, Marsing and Melissa Parker, who is a new hire.

Marsing stated that they have a terrific office and staff, likening Melo and Perez to Swiss Army Knives, as they do everything and they do it well.

He wished to recognize the office as a whole for taking a lot on. “I can’t explain in words how phenomenal they do,” Marsing shared.

Marsing continued by stating that he really appreciates the staff and the recognition was a small way to say thank you. Commission Chair Larry Jensen said that the office runs seamlessly and they are pleasant to be around, especially for the public.

Commissioner Tony Martines stated that with every challenge and question that arises, the office handles it professionally.