Carbon County Commission Approves Donation for the Castle Country Livestock Show

Members of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) and 4-H paid a visit to the Carbon County Commissioners on Wednesday evening to discuss the Castle Country Livestock Show.

They thanked the commissioners for the donation that they had made the previous year and stated that they were back to request assistance once again for 2021. They are having another jackpot this year, which is slated to take place on June 24 and 25.

The show will take place in Ferron as the arena use was donated. This is going to be conducted on a volunteer basis and organizers will charge $10 per entry, which will go back into the children’s efforts. Last year, they were introduced to 12 new kids between Carbon and Emery counties.

As it is a jackpot show, it is a nonprofit event and not an auction of the animal. This show is used to help the children prepare for the big show. They believe that the livestock show can ran for around $6,000 total and the Emery County Commissioners has already committed to donating half.

Four species will be shown with ten per species participating. It was also stated that if there is enough participation, they may want to host next year’s event at the Carbon County Fairgrounds so that it is rotated each year between Carbon and Emery. They then stated they would appreciate any donations given.

Commissioner Casey Hopes remarked that the show is a great thing and that he does not see a problem with matching Emery County with a donation of $3,000. This was approved by the commission.