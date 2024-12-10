Carbon County Commission Discuss Black Diamond Rodeo

The Carbon County Commission had a full agenda for their meeting on Dec. 4. There was discussion regarding a possible approval of a rodeo contract between the county and AllIn Pro Rodeo LLC.

Kourtney Cox, Carbon Events and Recreation Director, discussed a conversation that she initially had with Ben Lofthouse about bringing in a PRCA Rodeo back into Carbon County. Cox advised they’ve been able to work everything out with AllIn Pro Rodeo LLC to host the Black Diamond PRCA Rodeo. This is scheduled to run on June 6 and 7 of next year. While it will be its own separate event, it will coincide with the Carbon County Fair.

There was also discussion about a possible “shark tank” that would be located in the middle of the arena, which allows spectators to witness the bull riding from a more exciting and interesting perspective. Cox joked that the tank would be staked down and there would be cup holders. Commissioners ultimately agreed to the contract.

Another item up for discussion was the Intermountain Electronics (IE) expansion. Commissioner Larry Jensen advised that back in 2019 and 2020, IE was looking into expanding here or in Denver, to which they decided to expand in Carbon County. During such time, IE and the county agreed to certain tax incentives that would be extended to IE for two years.

Unfortunately, due to the inability to purchase a portion of the land required for the complete and total expansion that was originally put into place, IE was only able to complete a portion of that. However, IE announced that they were able to finally purchase the remaining property needed to go ahead with the full expansion.

IE asked that the county extend the tax incentive agreement that the county had previously offered to them, due to the two years that they lost. All of the commissioners agreed unanimously that IE has brought a lot of high paying jobs to the community and has put back into the community and agreed to extend the previous tax incentive agreement.