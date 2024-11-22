Carbon County Commission Discusses Upcoming Rail Project

The Carbon County Commission held their regularly scheduled meeting on Nov. 20, with all commissioners in attendance.

Commissioner Casey Hopes discussed agenda items two and three, advising that there are currently five digital kiosk located in Carbon County. Commissioner Hopes stated that two of those kiosks have not been receiving much traffic and the Office of Tourism would like to relocate those Kiosk to the Greenwell Inn and the Holiday Inn and Suites. The commissioners agreed and approved the Digital Kiosk Agreement between Carbon County and the Greenwell Inn, along with the Holiday Inn and Suites.

Commissioners tabled agenda items 5-7 due to there needing to be more work done. Commissioner Larry Jensen discussed agenda item eight, advising that the county currently owns the 307 acres that was sold and Wellington Microtech owns some property on the south end of the property owned by the county. Wellington Microtech is in need of rail service and is asking for a non-exclusive easement. Commissioner Jensen discussed the benefit that having access to rail would be to all of those with surrounding properties, including the county.

The commissioners approved the ratification for the non-exclusive easement. Commissioner Jensen spoke of the use of Horrocks Engineering for rail service, saying that Union Pacific is very specific about the rail they will run on and feels as though because Horrocks Engineering is able to put in rail that passes Union Pacific’s checklist, that it only make the most sense to contract them for the rail project.

Commissioner Hopes discussed an Airport Hangar Lease Agreement between Carbon County and John Houston. Commissioner Hopes advised that Houston would like to build a personal hanger to hose his jet, to which the commissioners approved the agreement.

Carbon County Clerk/Auditor Seth Marsing then went over the 2025 Tentative Budget, advising there would be a public meeting held and then they would need to vote on the tentative budget.