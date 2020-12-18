Carbon County Commission Highlights Employees for Years of Dedicated Service

Two Carbon County staples were recognized at the final 2020 Carbon County Commission meeting on Wednesday evening. These individuals were Nick Fister and Julie Medley.

Fister has worked in maintenance for the county for 44 years and was credited with always doing an amazing job and being an exceptional employee. Since Fister has made the choice to retire, he was presented with a commemorative plaque by the commissioners.

Fister stated that he really appreciates all that the commissioners have done and he really loved everyone that he worked with.

“It’s really been quite an adventure,” Fister said.

Commissioner Larry Jensen remarked that he was sorry to see Fister go, explaining he was always able to fix anything. “Thank you for all the years of service you have been here,” Jensen stated.

Commission Chair Casey Hopes stated that the recognition for Medley was a difficult one as they did not wish to see her go after her 24 years at the county, but that was the way of an elected official position.

Medley was credited as being critical in assisting the assessor’s office in a myriad of ways and has worked hard in growing that office. Commissioner Hopes stated that he has learned a lot from Medley, who in turn stated that it has been an honor to have worked for Carbon County all these years.

Medley said she has made many friends and will miss all the county employees. She was also presented with a commemorative plaque by the commission.