Carbon County Commission Visited by Royalty

The Miss Carbon County Royalty visited the commissioners on Wednesday evening to present them with their yearly recap. Mini Miss Taylee Brower began the recap by telling the commissioners that her favorite part of serving has been the parades and International Days. She also expressed her love for all of her pageant sisters.

Little Miss Bentley Bennett then took to the podium, stating that the past two years have been so much fun with the royalty. Brower and Bennett were joined by Junior Miss Megan Roberts, Miss Carbon County Outstanding Teen Skylynn Basso and Miss Carbon County herself, Megan Mower. Roberts spoke on how the past two years have been spent in service for the community.

She spoke on collecting donations for local businesses to make and fill pillowcases. Not only did they donate the pillowcases to Utah Foster Care, but they were also able to donate some to the local women’s shelter and systems of care. Roberts also organized Bountiful Backpacks.

Next up, Basso took time to speak. Her recap included a local mud run that was hosted to help a local girl with multiple chronic illnesses. She also visited preschools, read books to the students and did other various activities. Basso then thanked the commissioners for their continuous support before turning the time over to Mower.

She stated that she was very excited to be presenting the recap and wanted to also express her appreciation to the commissioners for everything that they do.

Mower’s platform is an acronym that she created to benefit children, which is Feed, Entertain, Exercise and Love (FEEL). Mower also spoke on competing in the Miss Utah competition and what an amazing experience it was for her before thanking the community for its support.

The commissioners were then invited to celebrate the past two years and watch the new royalty be crowned on Aug. 27 and 28.