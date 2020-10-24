Carbon County Commissioners Approve Construction of Temporary Building for the SEUHD

The final agenda item for the Carbon County Commissioners to tackle during their regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday was the consideration and possible approval of a memorandum of understanding. This memorandum was with the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) for construction of a building on Carbon County property.

Carbon County Attorney Christian Bryner spoke on this, stating that the understanding is that they wish to construct a building on the parking lot of the old courthouse building, which is the same parking lot that the health department will be using when they renovate and move into the building.

Bryner explained that the SEUHD wants to construct a temporary building in the parking lot with drive-thru bays to allow the community to be tested for COVID-19 from their cars. The drive-thru will also be used for the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program.

Bryner stated that the county would own the building and would lease it to the health department. The memorandum states that the design and construction will be approved by the county, but the health department will design the building they want, with the county ensuring that it is acceptable.

The temporary construction of the building was then approved by the commissioners.