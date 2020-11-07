Carbon County Commissioners Discuss and Approve Tentative 2021 Budget

During their regularly scheduled Wednesday evening meeting, the Carbon County Commissioners tackled the consideration and possible approval of the tentative 2021 budget.

Carbon County Clerk/Auditor Seth Marsing stated that quite a bit of time and effort has gone into meeting together and discussing this budget. Marsing then stated that the amendments for the 2020 budget, as well as the tentative 2021 budget, will be available in the front office of the administration building for anyone that would like to review them.

Marsing then began with fund 10, which is the general fund, with proposed expenditures decreased to $13,827,300. He explained that the general fund is the main government funding and has many of the county departments within it.

He then stated that some funds will remain the same, while some will see increases and decreases. The travel and tourism fund (fund 15), for example, will stay the same for the 2021 budget at just over $500,000. The main increase budgeted for 2021 is a repair to the roof or reroof of the county jail, which is in dire need, Marsing explained.

Marsing gave kudos to the commissioners and department heads for taking a close look at the budgets and cutting where possible. He also spoke highly of Barry Horsley for a phenomenal job this year in cutting expenditures. Commissioner Larry Jensen stated that they are always looking at areas in which to reduce.

“I feel good abut this proposed budget,” Commissioner Jensen remarked.

Commissioner Tony Martines said that the county has worked to become more efficient and brainstorm ideas. He also stated that what the county and residents went through the previous year with the tax increase was not easy.

Commission Chair Casey Hopes then spoke on the Special Service District and the decrease in funds that has been coming through. Next year, the district is only looking to bring in $500,000, including split leases and minerals that come to the counties. That is being reduced heavily and only buys a few years of savings that will extend the life of the million dollars for the debt service payments.

Appreciation was then expressed for the efforts of all county employees and input from those in the community. The tentative 2021 budget was then approved.