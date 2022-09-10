Carbon County Commissioners Receive a Royal Visit

The newly-crowned members of the 2023 Miss Carbon County Royalty visited the commissioners on Wednesday to give introductions. This began with Kylie Howes, who is the director of the scholarship organization.

Miss Carbon County is a scholarship and service-based pageant program. Howes brought the new members with the desire to have each introduce themselves, beginning with Legacy Taylor, who is the Mini Miss Carbon County. Taylor stated that she is looking forward to going on all the pretty floats in the parade.

Little Miss Carbon County, Darbee Montgomery, agreed with Taylor on the excitement to ride on the floats with her pageant sisters. She is also excited about meeting new people from the community.

Junior Miss Carbon County, Aiyana Lee, then spoke about her platform. She plans to visit local schools and read them a book from local author Cami Carlson. She will speak about the importance of showing kindness through small acts and bringing awareness to different types of bullying.

Camryn Frandsen, who is Miss Teen Carbon County, spoke next. Frandsen expressed her excitement for the upcoming year and stated that she cannot wait to serve with her new royalty sisters. Her platform is “Remember to Love,” which was inspired by her great grandmother, who did a lot for the community. Her biggest focus is on seniors, as she loves them and wants to help others finds the same admiration for them.

The 2023 Miss Carbon County is Eminie Elliot and her platform focuses on heart health. Through her platform, she wishes to get the community active while also appreciating the natural beauty of Carbon County through activities such as hiking. She thanked the commissioners for having them as the royalty this year.

Howes took to the podium once again, stating that they cannot wait to see what the royalty do this year. She then requested the allotted funds for the pageant that the commissioners traditionally give, which is a scholarship amount for both Miss Carbon County and Miss Teen.

“You really have a good group representing the county,” stated Commission Chair Larry Jensen. The commissioners then approved support the royalty with the same scholarship amount donation that they have given in previous years.