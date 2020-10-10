Carbon County Commissioners Tackle Items with Sheriff Jeff Wood

Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood spoke with county commissioners on two separate agenda items during their Wednesday evening regularly scheduled meeting.

The first item was the consideration and possible approval of the Federal Justice Assistance Grant. Sheriff Wood stated that this is a grant that Sergeant Shawn Addley sought that has to do with the K9 program. The office was in need of a new cage and supplies. The grant application was completed and Sheriff Wood stated it looks as if they money could be received without a match.

Sheriff Wood informed the commissioners that there are two K9s on the team to ensure that there is always a K9 on shift. The monies come from the CCJJ.

The second item that was tackled was the memorandum of understanding for the Utah Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Wood stated that this is conducted by ICAT team members, who basically work extra hours. There are three members of the sheriff’s office that are on the team and are reimbursed through the program.

Sheriff Wood stated that the program is the same as always and has been conducted for a number of years. He remarked that it is working out well.

Ultimately, the commissioners approved both items.