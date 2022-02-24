Carbon County Considers New Subdivisions

At the Carbon County Commission meeting on Feb. 16, the commissioners were joined by Carbon County Planning and Zoning Director Todd Thorne to discuss the possible approval of zone changes regarding to Blackhawk Ranch properties.

Blackhawk approached Carbon County and made the request for these zone changes, wishing for them to be moved to residential. Some individuals purchased the Blackhawk Coal property, approximately 14,000 acres, with some areas identified as potential development in Spring Glen just south of Helper and Eagle Cliff, and another near Kenilworth.

The submitted request was to change the zone from mining and grazing to residential for 8,000 square foot units in the area around Spring Glen and south of Helper. However, the request is slightly different for the Eagle Cliff and Kenilworth area. At the Carbon County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, a public hearing was hosted and public comment was gathered. Thorne stated that nobody was thrilled with the quarter acre proposal and the items were tabled.

Blackhawk then returned with an updated proposal and information. Blackhawk has performed the preliminary engineering for the water for the sewer to determine the capacity and to see what had to done. This was completed by Jones & DeMille Engineering.

For the lots that they are proposing, it was determined that they would be able to supply enough water and have the capacity in the sewer for the potential lots. A study was conducted for the Helper side, as they would have to connect to Helper water and sewer, and they also have the capacity needed.

What the Carbon County Planning and Zoning Commission recommended for the first parcel was to be a one-acre zone. Commission Chair Casey Hopes also said that it is important to note that the lines that were viewed during the meeting could change, as it is not subdivision approval and lots and lines are not final. Though zones could be approved during the meeting, once engineer estimates are received, Blackhawk would have to bond for 125% of that project to move forward and be reviewed.

There are also road and subdivision standards that would need to be met to move forward. Since the public hearing, input has been received for the Helper, Spring Glen and Kenilworth area parcels, and the biggest concern with the Helper area is that there isn’t a desire for anything new in the city.

“The need for growth is real,” said Commissioner Larry Jensen. “Saying no to new development is really not an option.”

He explained that if they as a commission and the county as a whole does not address the need now, there will be problems in the future. Commissioner Jensen stated that he does not have personal feelings for the project other than as a commissioner needing to make a decision. He said they are trying to do the best things for the county.

Commissioner Tony Martines also stated that this is not the only development that is coming to the area and that the state of Utah has conducted studies that are showing the different areas that are going to grow. The commissioners also stressed that they have tried to consider all of the different angles.

“Growth is coming our way, whether we like it or not,” said Commissioner Martines.

With this in mind, the commissioners, with assistance from suggestions made by the Planning and Zoning Commission, did not approve the zone change to parcel 02-0147 as there is a difficulty of access due to being surrounded by railroad tracks. Parcel 02-0499 was also denied as it is below the pump house and there would be difficulty getting water there.

Other than these denials, the other zone changes were approved by the commissioners. Thorne wished to ensure that the public knows that Blackhawk must finance all of the development and that the county is not financing any roads or infrastructure. The funds are all the responsibility if the developer to supply.