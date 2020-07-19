Carbon County COVID-19 Patient Hospitalized

On Saturday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced two new cases of COVID-19 within the region. The department also announced that a COVID-19 patient in Carbon County has been hospitalized.

The new cases include an additional patient in Carbon County as well as another patient in Grand County.

Since testing began, there have been 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Grand County leads the region with 30 cases. Of these, 22 have recovered and one patient has been hospitalized.

In Carbon County, 22 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. One patient has been hospitalized due to the virus while 18 patients have recovered.

Emery County has had 11 cases of the virus. There have been no hospitalizations of the Emery County patients. Ten of the patients have recovered.

An estimated 5,342 COVID-19 tests have been conducted within the region.