Carbon County DA Declines to File Charges in July Officer Involved Critical Incident

On Thursday afternoon, the Utah Department of Public Safety released a statement that said following a review, the Carbon County District Attorney’s Office has declined to file criminal charges on an Officer Involved Critical Incident (OICI) that occurred in Price.

At the end of July, members of the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Price City Police Department and Helper City Police Department had been dispatched to a reported domestic violence incident. During the response, an officer-involved shooting happened, involving multiple officers. This resulted in the death of 31-year-old Patrick Whitten and an investigation was conducted by the Utah State Bureau of Investigation.

“The Carbon County Attorney’s Office, operating pursuant to an agreement with participating law enforcement agencies and consistent with established protocols and applicable laws, conducts independent reviews of officer-involved critical incidents, including police officers’ use of deadly force used in the scope of police officers’ official duties,” the Utah Department of Public Safety stated.

The Utah State Bureau of Investigation investigated this incident and then referred it to the Carbon County Attorney’s Office for review.