CARBON COUNTY – DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY ELECTION INFORMATION

I, Seth Marsing, Clerk of Carbon County, State of Utah do hereby certify that the attached is a sample ballot for the Democratic Presidential Primary Election held in all voting precincts on the 5th day of March, 2024, during the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. You are qualified to vote if you are a citizen of the United States, have been a resident of Utah at least 30 days immediately before the election, will be at least 18 years old on the day of the election, and currently live in the voting precinct where you have applied to register to vote.

Voters affiliated with the Democratic Party will be mailed a ballot. (UCA 20A-3a-202). Other voters can request a Democratic Ballot. Ballots will be mailed between February 13 and February 27, 2024. Ballots returned by mail must be post marked by March 4, 2024. In person Early Voting will be held from February 27-29, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on March 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Democratic Presidential Primary Election Day is March 5, 2024 and polls will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m.

Voters qualifying for the Democratic Presidential Primary Election in the following precincts will receive a ballot:

2 Scofield 16 South Price

3 Pleasant Valley 17 East Price

19 Wellington 21 West Helper

20 East Carbon 7 East Helper

22 East County 37 Spring Glen

30 Castle Heights North 27 Fairgrounds

31 Central Price 36 South County

32 Northeast Price 38 Carbonville

33 North Price 39 Westwood

34 Castle Heights 40 Miller Creek

Ballot boxes will be available at six locations in the County where any ballot may be dropped off. These locations are:

Carbon County Administration Building, 751 E. 100 N. Ste 1100, Price, UT – Clerks Office

Carbon County Administration Building, 751 E. 100 N. Price, UT – East Parking Lot Drop Box

East Carbon City Hall, 101 West Geneva Dr., East Carbon, UT 84520

Wellington City Hall, 150 W. Main, Wellington, UT 84542

Helper City Hall, 58 S. Main, Helper, UT 84526

Scofield City Hall, 20 N. Union St., Scofield, UT 84529

Voters may vote in person on March 5, 2024 at the Carbon County Administration Building, 751 E. 100 N. Price, Utah from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. This location is the vote center for the Presidential Primary Election and is ADA accessible. Any voter needing ADA assistance or any other assistance may contact the Clerk’s Office for help at 435-636-3200.

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 31, 2024.