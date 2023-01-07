Carbon County Elected Officials Sworn In

The new year began with an oath of office ceremony for the re-elected officials in Carbon County. The ceremony was conducted by Judge George Harmond in the commission chamber of the administration building on Thursday afternoon.

Each individual being sworn into their respective positions were returning for another term. Christian Bryner, Carbon County Attorney, was sworn in alongside Clerk/Auditor Seth Marsing and Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood.

The two commissioners that will be returning to their seats were also sworn in, which include Commissioner Tony Martines and Commissioner Larry Jensen. Following the oath, the officials signed off on the oath of office.