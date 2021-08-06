Carbon County Emergency Manager Named Employee of the Month

Carbon County Emergency Manager Justin Needles was named the August employee of the month during the commission meeting on Wednesday evening.

Carbon County Human Resources Director Rose Barnes began the recognition by stating that Needles does a phenomenal job and was nominated not only by the commissioners, but the county. Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood then said that he can’t say enough positive things about Needles.

“Justin brings such a fun personality to work,” shared Sheriff Wood.

Commissioner Larry Jensen then stated that with the recent Bennion and Bear fires, in the heat of that emergency, Needles became a real help to the firefighters that traveled to assist and they wished to highlight that by thanking him for his commitment.

Commissioner Casey Hopes said that not only is Needles capable and able to help in the emergency, but in the aftermath. Commission Chair Tony Martines joined in on the praise by saying that it was nice, during the fires, when people did not know much and were reaching out, because Needles had already updated the commissioners.

“Your dedication has just been tremendous,” said Commissioner Martines.

Needles thanked everyone for the honor, stating that he comes to work and does what he knows how to do. Needles informed the commissioners that he appreciated the recognition.

Commissioner Jensen concluded by stating that the California Team 2 that assisted in the fires could not say enough positive things about the officials in the area.