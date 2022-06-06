Carbon County Employee of the Month Honor Goes to Tara Madsen

For the month of June, Carbon County Human Resources Director Kellie Payne announced Tara Madsen of the treasurer’s office as the employee of the month.

Madsen was recognized during last week’s commission meeting for this honor, with Payne informing the commissioners that Madsen has been employed with Carbon County since August of 2018.

Payne spoke of her fondness of Madsen personally, stating that she always has a smile on her face and makes others laugh. Kay Colosimo, who nominated Madsen, was then invited to speak on why she chose her to be recognized by the county.

Colosimo said that Madsen is great at interacting with the community and with her coworkers, helping out in any way that is needed. She remarked that oftentimes when tax payers come in, they are not very happy, but leave with a smile because of Madsen. She wished for everyone to recognize that and expressed her appreciation.

Commissioner Tony Martines echoed Colosimo’s sentiments, stating that Madsen is great to work with and is a great representative of the county.