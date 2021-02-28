Carbon County Employees Fundraiser Golf Tournament Returning in 2021

The annual Carbon County Employees Fundraiser, formerly the Mike Ballard Fundraiser, will be hosted once again on Saturday, June 5.

Keeping with tradition, the fundraiser includes a morning golf tournament that is hosted at the Carbon Country Club and is followed by a dinner and concert at the Carbon County Events Center that begins at 6:30 that evening.

“We have had the privilege of doing the fundraiser for ten years and have raised almost $175,000 during that time,” stated Rose Barnes, Carbon County Human Resources Director. “As we move forward, after the pandemic and with a new name, we hope to continue to give back to our community, who so generously supports us.”

All proceeds, excluding the operating costs, will be donated to a charitable institution or a Carbon County family or individual that is in financial need due to medical expenses. Typically, the recipient of the funds alternates each year between a charity and an individual.

“Over the years, it has helped so many individuals and organizations who have needed assistance. We are so pleased to help this year’s recipient, the Domestic Violence Coalition of Carbon County,” shared Barnes.

The coalition was selected as last year’s recipient, but the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For additional information, contact Barnes via email at rose.barnes@carbon.utah.gov or by phone at (435) 636-3290. To sign up for a golf team, contact Kellie Payne at (435) 636-3708.