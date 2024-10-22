Carbon County Events and Recreation Welcomes New Director

Kourtney Cox, who has been employed with Carbon County for about three years now, was recently named the new Director for the Carbon County Events and Recreation Complex (CERCUT).

Cox loves being involved in the community in any way and has lended a hand in a myriad of ways, such as participating in boards, on committees, and specifically with the Events Center in the Carbon County Fair Committee. She has worked closely with that department and the staff and she is excited to work closer with them and on a more regular basis.

Cox plans to hit the ground running, bringing in ideas for events and ways to improve processes that are at the complex. She stated that one thing that is important to note is that she is not coming into the director position because somebody else has left. Cox is being added to the department as a member of the team and her predecessor, Aubrey Kirkwood, will still be on said team.

Due to that, Cox said that she is not coming into the position having to make major changes. She stated that there is a really great crew that is already there and they all have phenomenal strengths. She is going to be able to come into the team and add to that.

Some of the upcoming events and sports for CERCUT are co-ed volleyball, the Monster Mash 5K and the annual Turkey Trot, plus the plans that are already underway for the 2025 fair. Cox also announced that the annual Christmas Craft Fair that is typically hosted at Carbon High School will be taking place at the Events Center this year.

“My goal in coming into this position is, I want to do good things for the community, I want to do good things for the complex, I want to do good things for the staff,” Cox shared, adding that she wants to come in and take everything the department has to offer in an even better direction than it is already heading.

Cox said that ultimately, the complex is there for the community, to be able to provide entertainment, activities and a venue to host meetings, etc. Ideas and input are important that way, and she expressed that she would love community feedback.