Carbon County Fair, Demolition Derby Cancelled for 2020

Following in the steps of many celebrations, it was announced on Tuesday that the 2020 Carbon County Fair has been cancelled. Traditionally, the fair includes an array of competitions as well as entertainment, vendors and delicious treats. The fair has also become known for coinciding with the Carbon County Search and Rescue Demolition Derby, which has also been cancelled.

“The fair is one of my favorite events each year,” said Carbon County Recreation and Fairgrounds Director Frank Ori. “I’ve been involved in the planning process of the fair for 20 years. We always try our best to give our community members fun and inexpensive events to attend each year.”

With the restrictions set forth by the state of Utah and the recent spike of confirmed COVID-19 cases, it was deemed to be the safest option to cancel the events for this year.

Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood oversees the annual derby and agreed that it was in the best interest to cancel these events. “We have been carefully watching the COVID-19 pandemic develop and feel that for the safety of our Search and Rescue members as well as the loyal fans of derby, this is necessary this year,” the sheriff released in a statement. “We do not feel that we will be able to provide a safe environment for the fans to watch the event and still maintain social distancing guidelines.”

The sheriff also expressed concern for seeking donations from business, which has been done traditionally to help fund the annual derby. “With the impact this has had on our community, we do not feel that seeking donations from local businesses is appropriate at this time,” Wood shared.

He said that traditionally, a lot of money is spent in the months leading up to the derby to prepare for one of the county’s biggest events. However, spending that money now and possibly not being able to host it in August is not worth the risk, he explained.

And while the derby provides the bulk of the funding for the Carbon County Search and Rescue each year, Wood said that the cancellation will not impede the organization’s operations. There is currently enough funding in the organization’s reserves to cover expenses until the event can resume next year.

Organizers of both events promised that next year’s events will be bigger and better than ever as planning is already underway. Next year’s fair, which culminates with the derby, is set for Aug. 12-14.

“We anticipate having an awesome show next year and have already begun planning this event,” Wood said. “We greatly appreciate our community and the overwhelming support that has been shown to the Sheriff’s Office and our Search and Rescue.”