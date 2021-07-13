Carbon County Fair Exhibits to be Displayed at Administration Building

With the dates of the annual Carbon County Fair approaching, Commissioner Tony Martines spoke on this year’s minimized fair and what would be taking place.

“Because of the low participation levels, this year’s fair will be scaled back with display projects being placed in the county administration building instead of at the fairgrounds,” shared Commissioner Martines.

He stated that tables will be set up in the main hallways to showcase projects. Steven Price with the Utah State University Extension office will then be awarding ribbons to the winners.

It was explained by Commissioner Martines that this will enable those that qualify locally to attend the Utah State Fair and compete at that level.

“Unfortunately, the animal portion of the county fair will not happen this year,” said Commissioner Martines. The traditional festivities at the fairgrounds have also been cut this year as the pandemic continues to put a strain on events.

The displays will be at the Administration Building on August 25.