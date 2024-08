Carbon County Jail Bookings August 18 – 25

VASQUEZ, NICHOLAS 8 18 2024 72 HOUR HOLD, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA 40 KENILWORTH

ANDERSON, JUSTIN 8 18 2024 72 HOUR HOLD, THEFT, UNLAWFUL ACQUISION POSSESS FINANCIAL CARD, UNLAWFUL USE OF FINANCIAL CARD 37 PRICE

DIMAS, EFRAIN 8 18 2024 DUI, OPEN CONTAINER, FAIL TO OPERATE IN LANE 34 ARIZONA

LINDSEY, VANESSA 8 19 2024 VEHICLE BURGLARY X4, THEFT X2 24 PRICE

JONES, KARL 8 19 2024 WARRANT, POSSESSION OF CONTROL SUBSTANCE 46 HELPER

TATMAN, RICKY 8 19 2024 WARRANT X2 56 PRICE

GREY, VALENCIA 8 20 2024 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 37 MOAB

MORGAN, NATHAN 8 20 2024 DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, SPEEDING 38 SALT LAKE CITY

MORGAN, KYLE 8 20 2024 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 29 HOMELESS

BARNETT, ROYCE 8 20 2024 BURGLARY, POSS OF PARA 54 HOMELESS

JACKSON, SEAN 8 21 2024 FOLLOWING TO CLOSE WITH AN ACCIDENT, LEAVING THE SCENE OF INJURY ACCIDENT, DRIVING ON A SUSPENDED LICENSE, FALSE WRITTEN STATEMENT, MAKING A FALSE POLICE REPORT 33 PRICE

FOSTER, DANIAL 8 21 2024 WARRANT 42 HOMELESS

MARCUS, CORNELLIOS 8 21 2024 VIOLATION OF A PROTECTIVE ORDER 30 HOMELESS

HALLEY, TRACY 8 21 2024 WARRANT 42 PRICE

WHITING, TRENT 8 21 2024 WARRANT 42 WELLINGTON

KING, KARISSA 8 22 2024 DUI, POSS OF MARIJUANA, POSS OF PARA, IMPROPER LANE TRAVEL, EXPIRED REG, WARRANT X2 36 PRICE

CRAFT, RANDY 8 22 2024 WARRANT X2 46 EAST CARBON

BROWN, JEFFERY 8 22 2024 72 HOUR HOLD 70 HELPER

COTNER, SHAINA 8 22 2024 WARRANT 31 ROOSEVELT

PEIRCE, DALTON 8 22 2024 WARRANT 19 PRICE

WILLIAMS, ALEX 8 23 2024 COMMITMENT 30 HOMELESS

YAKOVICH, DAVID 8 23 2024 COMMITMENT 36 PRICE

HACKING, DYLAN 8 23 2024 WARRANT 30 PRICE

COOPER, ZACHARY 8 23 2024 POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE, SPEEDING, WARRANT 33 SUNNYSIDE

PENDLETON, JAMES 8 23 2024 WARRANT 49 HELPER

VALLE-TORRES, CARLOS 8 23 2024 DUI, OPEN CONTAINER, POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY RESTRICTED PERSON X3, STOP OR SUDDEN DECREASE IN ROADWAY, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED OR REVOKED, ALCOHOL RESTRICTED DRIVER, INTERLOCK VIOLATION, WARRANTS 52 SALT LAKE

TORRES, MICHELLE 8 23 2024 WARRANT 50 ST. GEORGE

MIGLIORI, DYLAN 8 24 2024 WARRANT 32 PRICE

LOPEZ, JOSEPH 8 24 2024 WARRANT 32 PRICE

GONZALEZ, ERIK 8 24 2024 COMMITMENT 30 CEDAR CITY

TRAUNTVEIN, NELDON 8 24 2024 POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE X2, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF DANGEROUS WEAPON BY RESTRICTED PERSON 27 ST. GEORGE

WOOD, EVAN 8 24 2024 POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA 32 HOMELESS

LOERA, VICTOR 8 24 2024 DUI, FOLLOMING TO CLOSE, NEVER OBTAINED UT DL 43 SPRINGEVILLE

ROBERTSON, DAVID 8 25 2024 INTOXICATION 51 PRICE

WARDLE, BRITTANY 8 25 2024 THEFT 35 KENNILWORTH