Carbon County Jail Bookings August 30 – September 5

NAME M D YR CHARGES RESIDENCE

MCKENDRICK, SOPHIA 8 30 2021 WARRANT PRICE

TAYLOR, COLBY 8 30 2021 POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A RESTRICTED PERSON HUNTINGTON

RAMSAY, CRYSTAL 8 30 2021 WARRANT HELPER

CHAVEZ, JERICO 8 31 2021 WARRANT X2 WELLINGTON

HERMES, BRETT 9 1 2021 INTOXICATION, TRESPASSING, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, RESISTING ARREST, FAILURE TO STOP AT THE COMMAND OF A PEACE OFFICER ROY

FARMER, CHRISTOPHER 9 1 2021 ASSAULT AGAIN POLICE OFFICER X3, INTOXICATION PRICE

YOUNG, DESTRY 9 1 2021 WARRANT PRICE

BADBACK, MAYA 9 1 2021 WARRANTS SALT LAKE

TUCKER, JENNIFER 9 2 2021 WARRANTS X4 PRICE

HATCH, TOM 9 2 2021 WARRANT X7 PRICE

TALLENT, RIKHARD 9 2 2021 WARRANT PRICE

DUFFIN, JEREMY 9 2 2021 WARRANT, DUI, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, IGNITION INTERLOCK, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED/REVOKED, OPEN CONTAINER, ALCOHOL RESTRICTED DRIVER, LANE VIOLATION WEST JORDAN

LARSEN, NATHAN 9 2 2021 DUI SALT LAKE

JOHNSON, SHANNON 9 3 2021 WARRANT PRICE

ALDABA, JOSE 9 3 2021 DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, NO SEAT BELT PRICE

TIDWELL, BILLY JOE 9 3 2021 INTOX, DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM, RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT HELPER

WORLEY, JARED 9 3 2021 ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATION HARASSMENT (DV), 72 HOUR HOLD PRICE

FRIESON, DEANNE 9 4 2021 WARRANT PRICE

SMITH, LORIN DE ORR 9 4 2021 WARRANT PRICE

BROWN, BRENDA KIM 9 4 2021 ASSAULT BY PRISONER, INTERFERENCE WITH ARRESTING OFFICER, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, FALSE REPORT TO POLICE PRICE