Carbon County Jail Bookings June 21-27

NAME M D YR CHARGES RESIDENCE

HAMMOND, RONALD 6 21 2021 DISORDERLY EAST CARBON

THOMAS, MICHALE 6 21 2021 72-HR HOLD PRICE

THOMAS, ROSA 6 21 2021 72-HR HOLD PRICE

STEELE, TODD 6 21 2021 WARRANTS X3 HELPER

PEERY, STEVEN 6 21 2021 INTOXICATION HELPER

TALLENT, RIKHARD 6 21 2021 WARRANTS PRICE

YOUNG, WENDYI 6 21 2021 WARRANT X2 PRICE

THAYN, TERRY 6 21 2021 HEAD LAMP VIOLATION, FAIL TO WEAR SEATBELT, DUI, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE DUCHESNE

FABERT, RYLAN 6 22 2021 ASSAULT (DV) PRICE

EDWARDS, JASON 6 22 2021 WARRANTS PRICE

MCMILLAN, DAVID 6 22 2021 HUFFING PRICE

BASSO, MELYSSA 6 22 2021 WARRANT PRICE

NOONE, VALENE 6 22 2021 WARRANT PRICE

HANSEN, DREW 6 22 2021 ASSAULT (DV) X2, (DV) PRESENCE OF A CHILD, INTOXICATION, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE OFFICER, THREATS OF VIOLENCE, FAILURE TO STOP AT THE COMMAD OF AN OFFICER PRICE

DOOLEY, BENJAMIN 6 23 2021 POSSESSION OF STOLEN VEHICLE, THEFT OF VEHICLE IDAHO

JEWKES, JAQUELYN 6 23 2021 2 WARRANTS WELLINGTON

BARKER, LINDSAY 6 23 2021 DUI (DRUG), POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF PARA LAS VEGAS

JENKINS, RICKY JAMES 6 23 2021 WARRANT PRICE

EZELL, BRIAN 6 24 2021 POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, WARRANT, 72-HOUR HOLD HELPER

WILLIAMS, ALEX 6 24 2021 5 DAY COMMIT PRICE

MILLER, BRIAN 6 24 2021 WARRANT OGDEN

HAACKE, DUSTIN 6 24 2021 WARRANT ECHO

RICHMAN, LEE 6 25 2021 WARRANT X3 PRICE

HADDEN, JACQUELYN 6 25 2021 WARRANT X2 PRICE

KOURIS, DAVID 6 25 2021 WARRANT, DRIVING ON DENIED, OPEN CONTAINER, DUI ALCOHOL RESTRICTED DRIVER PRICE

GOODALL, TAYLOR 6 25 2021 COURT HOLD PRICE

MOORE, AMBER 6 25 2021 DUI COLORADO

BLAKE, JUSTIN 6 26 2021 DISORDERLY CONDUCT, INTOXICATION COLORADO

MCFARLANE, BROOKE 6 26 2021 WARRANT, 72-HOUR HOLD, ROBBERY PRICE

GARNER, SKYLAR 6 26 2021 WARRANT, POSSESSION OF METH, THEFT PRICE

JACKSON, ALLISON 6 26 2021 WARRANT X3 HELPER

JOHNSON, OLIVER LOUIS III 6 26 2021 DUI DRUG, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, DRIVING WITHOUT A DL, NO INSURANCE, HEADLIGHT VIOLATION, LANE TRAVEL TEXAS

FOSTER, DANIAL DUANE 6 27 2021 TAMPERING WITH WITNESS, ASSAULT (DV), DV IN PRESENCE OF CHILD PRICE

MILLER, KIMBERLEE 6 27 2021 DUI, FAILURE TO WEAR SEATBELT, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ARIZONA

LAMBSON, DARIN 6 27 2021 WARRANT X2 PRICE