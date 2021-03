Carbon County Jail Bookings March 15-21

MIGLIORI, DYLAN 3 15 2021 POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE X2, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED HOMELESS

HOUSEKEEPER, JARED 3 15 2021 WARRANTS X2, ACQUIRE LOST/MISLAID FINANCIAL CARD FOR USE/SELL HELPER

OVIATT, PATRICK 3 15 2021 DUI/DRUG, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 72-HOUR HOLD PRICE

LANCER, SHANNON 3 15 2021 POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA WISCONSIN

COOK, DARREN 3 16 2021 POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION PARAPHERNALIA PRICE

LOPEZ, MANUEL 3 16 2021 AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DV), DISORDERLY CONDUCT CALIFORNIA

LEYBA, CHRISTOPHER 3 17 2021 PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION (DV), ASSAULT (DV), DRIVING ON DENIED LICENSE, 72-HOUR HOLD PRICE

CRAFT, RABECCA 3 17 2021 ASSAULT (DV) EAST CARBON

ALDABA, RICHARD 3 17 2021 COMMITMENT PRICE

SHOOK, SKYLAR 3 17 2021 DUI, IMPROPER USAGE OF LANES, DRIVING ON DENIED, FAILURE TO INSTALL IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICE IDAHO

TAYLOR, NICHOLAS 3 18 2021 FLEEING, POSSESSION OF METH WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PRICE

PANTELAKIS, RYAN 3 18 2021 WARRANT x2 SUNNYSIDE

GHRIRADO, JAMES 3 18 2021 WARRANT X2 HOMELESS

BARNETT, ROYCE 3 18 2021 ASSAULT (DV), POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, 72-HOUR HOLD PRICE

NICHOLS, JASON 3 19 2021 COMMITMENT WELLINGTON

TRAYAH, BREANNA 3 19 2021 DUI PRICE

PEERY, STEVEN 3 19 2021 DUI PRICE

DUNN, JAIME 3 19 2021 WARRANTS X4 PRICE

AMBROSE, TRACY DON 3 20 2021 BOARD WARRANT OKLAHOMA

CURRY, LANDON 3 20 2021 POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF HEROIN, POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA UTAH COUNTY

HERRERA, LORETTA 3 20 2021 DUI, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, DRIVING ON DENIED LIC SALT LAKE CITY