Carbon County Jail Bookings March 5-10

MITCHEM, MICHAEL 3 5 2024 72 HOUR HOLD 32 WELLINGTON

GEORGE, GILBERTO 3 5 2024 WARRANT X 4, POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 38 PRICE

JEFFS, JAMES 3 5 2024 POSSESSION IF CONTROL SUBSTANCE X2, POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA/ SPICE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARPHERNALIA 39 HELPER

BUIE, RONNIE 3 5 2024 POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION PARAPHERNALIA, DISTRIBUTION OF COCAINE 24 MISSISSIPPI

KINSEY, CHARLES 3 5 2024 WARRANT 34 EAST CARBON

HANSEN,DREW 3 5 2024 COURT HOLD 48 PRICE

TALLERICO, MICHAEL 3 5 2024 BURGLARY, LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT, FAILURE TO STOP AT THE COMMAND OF AN OFFICER, TRESPASSING 46 HELPER

ALLEN, CANDACE 3 6 2024 WARRANTS X2 28 EAST CARBON

SANDERSON, CLINTON 3 6 2024 WARRANTS X3 67 PRICE

SCHMIDT, BRENDA 3 6 2024 DUI, TURN SIGNAL VIOLATION, NO VALID LICENSE 35 HELPER

ASBELL, TEVIN 3 7 2024 UNLAWFUL ACQUIRE/POSS/TRANS FINANCIAL CARD 21 FLORIDA

RODRIQUEZ, JOSE 3 7 2024 WARRANT 45 SANDY

NESA, KIMBERLY 3 7 2024 WARRANT 37 SUNNYSIDE

GAINES, THOMAS 3 7 2024 UNLAWFUL ACQUIRE/POSS/TRANS FINANCIAL CARD 36 NEW YORK

WILLIAMS, AARON 3 7 2024 UNLAWFUL ACQUIRE/POSS/TRANS FINANCIAL CARD 25 FLORIDA

PIERUCCI, DAKOTA 3 8 2024 DUI, OPEN CONTAINER, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF SYNTHETIC URINE, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, UNSAFE EMERGENCE FROM ALLEYWAY 29 PRICE

ORELLANA PEREZ, JERSON 3 8 2024 NCIC WARRANT 29 COLORADO

PORTER, KATRINA 3 8 2024 COMMITMENT 45 PRICE

JENSEN, TESSIE 3 8 2024 WARRANT 47 PRICE

LOVELAND,TRAVIS 3 8 2024 WARRANT 33 PRICE

HOWA, ROBERT 3 8 2024 DAMAGE/INTERRUPT COMMUNICATION DEVICE, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, DISORDLY CONDUCT, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, THEFT – VALUE $500-$1499 X3 44 PRICE

JACKSON, JOHN 3 8 2024 COMMITMENT 50 FERRON

HOWA, ROBERT 3 9 2024 VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER 44 PRICE

SAMPLES, DAVID 3 9 2024 WARRANT 19 HELPER

LINVILLE, CALEB 3 10 2024 DUI, ALCOHOL RESTRICTED DRIVER 24 PRICE

JACKSON, SEAN 3 10 2024 DUI, CARRY A DANGEROUS WEAPON UNDER THE INFLUENCE, OPEN CONTAINER, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, UNSAFE LANE TRAVEL 33 PRICE