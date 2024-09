Carbon County Jail Bookings September 2 – 8

GOOD, MICHAEL 9 2 2024 WARRANT 47 HOMELESS

PROPS, JARROD 9 4 2024 ASSAULT 18 PRICE

WOOD, ROCHELLE 9 4 2024 BURGLARY OF A DWELLING, THEFT, TRESPASSING 57 WELLINGTON

ORI, CHRISTOPHER 9 4 2024 ASSAULT X2, PROPERTY DESTRUCTION, DV IN THE PRESENCE OF A CHILD X3 47 HELPER

LIVINGSTON, JASON 9 4 2024 WARRANT X2 49 WELLINGTON

DELT TORO, JESUS 9 4 2024 WARRANT 44 MILLCREEK

KOKAL, GABRIEL 9 4 2024 ASSAULT(DV), DV IN THE PRESENCE OF A CHILD X2 41 SPRING GLEN

WITHERS,JOHN 9 5 2024 PO VIOLATION 46 WESTVALLY

WALDROP, ROBERT 9 5 2024 BURGLARY X2 40 PRICE

MUA, KIPAOA 9 5 2024 THREATS OF VIOLENCE, WARRANTS 44 HOMELESS

BUTTERFIELD, LAROY 9 5 2024 DUI W/ TWO OR MORE PRIORS, FAIL TO COMPLY ACCIDENT DUTIES, DRIVE ON SUSP/REVO/DISQL LICENSE, FAIL TO INSTALL IGNITION INTERLOCK, ALCOHOL RESTRICTED DRIVER, 72 HR HOLD. 37 PRICE

MOWER, SHELBI 9 5 2024 COMMITMENT 47 PRICE

PARISH, APRIL 9 5 2024 WARRANTS X2 33 PRICE

CRITCHLOW, SETH 9 5 2024 DUI , POSS OF MARIJUANA, POSS OF PARAPHERNAILA, FAILURE TO OPERATE IN SINGLE LANE, REFUSING CHEMICAL TEST 43 HELPER

BRYAN. CHRISTIAN 9 7 2024 WARRANT 46 PRICE

LINDSEY, VANESSA 9 7 2024 WARRANT 24 PRICE

LARRABEE, JACKSIN 9 7 2024 DISORDERLY CONDUCT, FAILURE TO STOP AT THE COMANDS OF A PEACE OFFICER 18 PRICE

MECHAM, DARICK 9 8 2024 WARRANT 58 PRICE