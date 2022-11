All LEPC meetings will be held at:

Carbon County Event Center

450 S. Fairgrounds Way

Price, UT

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

January 12, 2023 – Pipeline Association Meeting 11:30-12:30

March 20, 2023

May 15, 2023

July 17, 2023

September 18, 2023

November 20, 2023

If you would like meeting reminders or to present at a LEPC meeting, contact Carbon County Emergency Services at hls@carbon.utah.gov or (435)636-3740.

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 30 and December 7, 2022.