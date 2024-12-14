Carbon County Mammoths Youth Hockey Club Opens Registration for the 2024-2025 Season

Press Release

Carbon County, Utah – The Carbon County Mammoths Youth Hockey Club is thrilled to announce that registration for the 2024-2025 season is now open! The club is working closely with the beautifully maintained Castle Dale Ice Rink and eagerly anticipating weather conditions to allow practices on the outdoor ice pond at the Carbon County Fairgrounds.

The Mammoths Hockey Club is open to players ages 6-18. Thanks to incredible community support, dedicated volunteer coaches, and generous donors, participation is entirely FREE, and all required safety equipment is provided. Equipment is available on a first-come, first-serve basis, so early registration is encouraged.

This season, we’re proud to have an amazing coaching team, including:

Drew Pitcher of Helper

of Helper Kenneth Kotce of Helper

of Helper Jay Obmerga, owner of Power Skating & Hockey Skills and a personal trainer

“Without these coaches, this program simply wouldn’t be possible,” said Megan Marshall, Founder and Club Manager of the Mammoths. “Their dedication and expertise are helping build a strong foundation for hockey in our community, and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

Practices are held once a week, on Saturday mornings. Registration is open now, and the first practice will be announced soon. Families are encouraged to follow the Mammoths on Facebook for updates and announcements.

How to Register:

Visit https://forms.gle/65WxLJQ4XRBUXuBE7

to complete the online registration form.

The Mammoths are also happy to share their story and welcome opportunities for interviews or radio appearances to help spread the word. For media inquiries, please contact Megan Marshallcarboncountymammoths@gmail.com

Learn the coolest sport in Carbon County and become part of the Mammoths Hockey Club today!