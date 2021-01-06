Carbon County Mammoths Youth Ice Hockey Underway

Press Release

The Carbon County Mammoths youth ice hockey club has begun meeting on Thursday evenings at 5:30 p.m. The organization is ran by local volunteers and there is no fee to participate.

Children ages six to 18 are invited to participate with some equipment available for use at no charge. Members will be taught the basics of ice hockey while learning to skate and staying active this winter.

Practices take place on the ice pond at Carbon County Fairgrounds. All COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken.

To join the club, simply check out our Facebook page for up to date information @CarbonCountyMammoths or call/text Megan Marshall at (435) 650-0698.