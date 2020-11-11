Carbon County Man Dies Due to COVID-10

On Wednesday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that a Carbon County man died due to COVID-19.

“The Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) was notified of the death of a Carbon County resident due to COVID-19,” the health department shared. “The individual who passed away was a male between the ages of 65-84. The individual was hospitalized at the time of death.”

This is the third death in Carbon County as two other men, also in the 65-84 age range that had been hospitalized, died in the county. Other deaths include two Emery County men in the 65-84 age range and one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range. In Grand County, a man over the age of 85 also died due to the virus.