Carbon County Man Dies Due to COVID-19

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that another Carbon County man has died due to COVID-19. This brings the region’s count to nine deaths attributed to the virus.

“The Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) was notified of the death of a Carbon County resident due to COVID-19,” the health department shared. “The individual who passed away was a male between the ages of 65-84. The individual was hospitalized at the time of death.”

There have been three other deaths in Carbon County, all men in the 65-84 age range that had been hospitalized. There have been four deaths of Emery County residents, including three Emery County men in the 65-84 age range and one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range.

In Grand County, the lone death was a male resident over the age of 85. With the rise in cases and hospitalizations, Carbon, Emery and Grand counties remain in the High Transmission Level.