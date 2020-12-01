MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Carbon County Man Dies Due to COVID-19

Carbon County Man Dies Due to COVID-19

Southeast-Utah-Health-Dept2.jpg

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that another Carbon County man has died due to COVID-19. This brings the region’s count to nine deaths attributed to the virus.

The Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) was notified of the death of a Carbon County resident due to COVID-19,” the health department shared. “The individual who passed away was a male between the ages of 65-84. The individual was hospitalized at the time of death.”

There have been three other deaths in Carbon County, all men in the 65-84 age range that had been hospitalized. There have been four deaths of Emery County residents, including three Emery County men in the 65-84 age range and one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range.

In Grand County, the lone death was a male resident over the age of 85. With the rise in cases and hospitalizations, Carbon, Emery and Grand counties remain in the High Transmission Level.
scroll to top
WordPress Video Lightbox
X
X