Carbon County Man Dies Due to COVID-19

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) announced that a Carbon County man died due to COVID-19. According to the SEUHD, the individual who passed away was a male between the ages of 65-84.

“The individual was hospitalized at the time of death,” the health department shared.

This was the 10th patient in Southeast Utah to die due to the virus. This includes five in Carbon County, four in Emery County and one in Grand County.

Since testing began, 27,384 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties with 1,763 positive results and 10 deaths. With the rise in cases, Carbon, Emery and Grand counties remain in the High Transmission Level.

In the past seven days, an average of 153 tests have been administered in Carbon County each day with a 19.01% positive test rate. Emery County has averaged 71 tests per day with an 18.45% positive test rate. In Grand County, an average of 85 tests have been conducted each day with an 11.64% average test rate.

In Carbon County, 947 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 123 cases remain active while 819 have recovered. Two Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 34 others were formerly hospitalized. The five deaths in the county include Carbon County men in the 65-84 age range that had been hospitalized.

Emery County has recorded 453 cases of COVID-19, 93 of which remain active as 356 patients have recovered. While no Emery County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus, 16 were formerly hospitalized. There have been four deaths within the county, including three Emery County men in the 65-84 age range and one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range.

In Grand County, 363 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 38 cases remain active as 324 have recovered. While no Grand County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus, seven were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

The age group with the most cases in the region is the 25-44 age group, which accounts for 33.69% of the total cases. The 44-64 age group comes in at 24.22% while the 15-24 group accounts for 21.78%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 65-84 (10.89%), 1-14 (8.17%), 85+ (.96%) and 0-1 (.28%).

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 76 cases of the virus, nine of which remain active as 67 have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 12 cases, all of which have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been 100 cases of the virus, 26 of which remain active as 74 have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been 34 cases, six of which remain active while 28 have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.