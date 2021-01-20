Carbon County Man Dies Following Complications with COVID-19

On Tuesday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced the death of a local COVID-19 patient. According to the report, the individual was a Carbon County resident.

“The individual who passed away was a male between the ages of 65-84,” the health department shared. “The individual was hospitalized at the time of death.”

This is the 16th death within the region and the eighth death of a Carbon County resident. The other Carbon County deaths include seven men that had also been hospitalized.

There have been seven deaths within Emery County, including five men in the 65-84 age range, one woman in the 45-64 age range and one woman in the 45-64 age range. The lone death in Grand County was a man over the age of 85.