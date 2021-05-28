Carbon County Moves into Moderate Transmission Level for COVID-19

A report from the Southeast Utah Health Department on Thursday evening announced that Carbon County has moved into the moderate transmission level for COVID-19. Emery County remains in the low level while Grand County is in the moderate level.

Transmission levels are determined by case rates, ICU utilizations and positivity rates. Three regional residents are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus, including one each in Carbon, Emery and Grand counties.

Thursday’s report also announced new cases of COVID-19 in the past three days. Carbon County has recorded eight while Emery County has had three. Grand County leads the region in new cases with 13 in that same time frame. Active cases include 15 in Carbon County, five in Emery County and 18 in Grand County.

Vaccine distribution continues throughout the region with 14,710 residents fully vaccinated against the virus. In total, 15,183 residents have received their first dose of the vaccine.