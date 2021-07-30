Carbon County Moves to High Transmission Level for COVID-19

On Thursday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that Carbon County has shifted into the high transmission level for COVID-19. Emery and Grand counties are in the low level.

Thursday’s report also announced new COVID-19 cases that have been been confirmed in the past three days. This includes 10 in Carbon County, six in Emery County and two in Grand County.

In total, there are 58 active cases of the virus throughout the region. Carbon County leads with 38 active cases followed by Grand County with 11. Emery County has nine active cases.

Six patients are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus, including five Carbon County patients and one Emery County patient.

Vaccine distribution remains a priority for the health department with 16,113 regional residents fully vaccinated. In total, 16,303 have received their first dose.

For more information on COVID-19 and its impact, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department website.