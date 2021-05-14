Carbon County Moves to Moderate Transmission Level For COVID-19

Carbon County has moved to the moderate transmission level for COVID-19, according to a report from the Southeast Utah Health Department on Thursday. Previously, Carbon County had been in the low transmission level for a number of weeks.

With the change for Carbon County, Emery remains in the low transmission level while Grand County is in the high level. Data shows that Carbon County has tallied four new cases of the virus in the past three days. Five cases remain active.

Emery County has reported three new cases of COVID-19 in the past three days with six active cases in total. Two Emery County residents are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus. Grand County leads the region with 25 active cases, 14 of which were reported in the last three days.

The region has tallied 29 deaths related to COVID-19, including 17 in Carbon County, nine in Emery County and three in Grand County.