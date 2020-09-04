Carbon County Native Among Students at Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine – Southern Utah

Press Release

Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine – Southern Utah (RVUCOM-SU) is pleased to announce the matriculation of student doctor Austin Martinez of Price. Martinez was one of 135 students selected to matriculate at RVUCOM-SU out of an applicant pool of over 5,400 candidates.

Doctors of Osteopathic Medicine are fully licensed physicians who practice a “whole person” approach to medicine. Osteopathic physicians focus on preventive health care and receive extra training in the musculoskeletal system.

Martinez is the son of Lex and Brenda Martinez. He is a graduate of Carbon High School. He graduated from Southern Utah University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and a minor in Chemistry. Martinez also attended USU-Eastern where he earned an Associate of Science degree.