I, Seth Marsing, Clerk of Carbon County, State of Utah do hereby certify that the attached is a sample ballot for the Primary Municipal Elections held in all voting precincts requiring a primary on the 10th day August, 2021, during the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. You are qualified to vote if you are a citizen of the United States, have been a resident of Utah at least 30 days immediately before the election, will be at least 18 years old on the day of the election, and currently live in the voting precinct where you have applied to register to vote. There is only a ballot for Precinct 19, Wellington, for this Primary Election. Municipal Primary Elections are non-partisan.

19 Wellington

Drop Box Locations Vote Center

Wellington City Hall Carbon County Administration Bldg.

150 W. Main 751 E. 100 N. Main Lobby

Wellington, Utah 84542 Price, UT 84501

Carbon County Administration Building

Clerk’s Office

751 E. 100 N. Ste 1100

Price, UT 84501

Carbon County Administration Building

East Parking Lot Drop Box

751 E. 100 N. Ste 1100

Price, UT 84501

On Municipal Primary Election Day, August 10, 2021, if you need to vote a provisional ballot or need access to an ADA voting machine, a Vote Center will be located at the Carbon County Administration Building, 751 E. 100 N. Price, Utah from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

S/SETH MARSING

Seth Marsing

Carbon County Clerk-Auditor

Published in the ETV Newspaper July 14, 2021.