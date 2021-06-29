CARBON COUNTY – NOTICE OF PUBLIC DEMONSTRATION OF ELECTRONIC VOTING EQUIPMENT

Public Notice is hereby given that on July 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Carbon County Administration Building, 751 East 100 North, Suite 1100, Price, Utah, in the office of the County Clerk, a demonstration of logic and accuracy will be conducted on the electronic voting equipment used to tabulate the results of the 2021 Municipal Primary Election held on August 10, 2021 at a common polling place location in Carbon County.

The demonstration is open for public observation in accordance with the provisions of Section 20A-4-104, Utah Code.

S/SETH MARSING

Seth Marsing

Carbon County Clerk-Auditor

Published in the ETV Newspaper July 7, 2021.