CARBON COUNTY – NOTICE OF PUBLIC DEMONSTRATION OF ELECTRONIC VOTING EQUIPMENT

Public Notice is hereby given that on October 6, 2022 at 12:00 noon at the Carbon County Administration Building, 751 East 100 North, Suite 1100, Price, Utah, in the office of the County Clerk, a demonstration of logic and accuracy will be conducted on the electronic voting equipment used to tabulate the results of the 2022 General Election. The demonstration is open for public observation in accordance with the provisions of Section 20A-4-104, Utah Code.

Elections will be held during Early Voting, November 1 to November 4, 2022 and on General Election Day, November 8, 2022. The Vote Center for all in person voting will be in the Carbon County Administration Building at 751 E. 100 N. Price, Utah.

S/SETH MARSING

Seth Marsing

Carbon County Clerk-Auditor

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 21, 2022.