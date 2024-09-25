CARBON COUNTY NOTICE OF PUBLIC DEMONSTRATION OF ELECTRONIC VOTING EQUIPMENT (L&A TESTING)

Public Notice is hereby given that on October 10, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Carbon County Administration Building, 751 East 100 North, Suite 1100, Price, Utah, in the office of the County Clerk, a demonstration of logic and accuracy will be conducted on the electronic voting equipment used to tabulate the results of the 2024 General Election. This includes returned mailed ballots (Mailing begins October 15), ballots voted by machine or provisional ballots during Early Voting, (October 29, 2024 to November 1, 2024) and on General Election Day, November 5, 2024.

The demonstration is open for public observation in accordance with the provisions of Section 20A-4-104, Utah Code.

​​​​​​​​ ​S/SETH MARSING

​​​​​​​​ ​Seth Marsing

​​​​​​​Carbon County Clerk-Auditor

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 25, 2024.