Carbon County November 2024 Employee of the Month

The Carbon County Commission meeting began with Kellie Payne announcing the November 2024 Employee of the Month, Jennifer Maxfield. Payne explained that Maxfield currently works for the Carbon County ambulance and has been there for 28 years.

Payne invited Janarie Cammans to come up and present Maxfield with her award as she is the one who initially nominated her. Cammans stated that she, along with another employee who couldn’t attend, had nominated Maxfield together.

As Cammans began to explain the reason she felt compelled to nominate Maxfield, she became a bit emotional. Cammans discussed how, oftentimes, employees who have been employed somewhere for years and years get overlooked.

“Oftentimes, we kind of look at the new guy and we see how good they’re doing, we see their energy and we commend them and we say all we can about them and how they’re doing such a good job. I think sometime we forget about the people who have been here for almost three decades and are still doing a fantastic job, the best. That’s Jennifer Maxfield,” expressed Cammans.

Cammans discussed how Maxfield is always going above and beyond and continues to have that “new-guy” drive, even after 28 years and how she inspires those around her. Cammans said that Maxfield always puts in work to improve and do better, advising how she recently put herself through the Paramedic program. Maxfield did this on her own time and with her own money, so that she may better serve her community.

Maxfield is also Captain on the Carbon County Hazmat team and a member of the Peer Support Program, making her such an asset to the community. Maxfield thanked Cammans and hopes that her team knows that they are family.